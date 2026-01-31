6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) is a commercial vpn tool by 6WIND. AT&T SD-WAN is a commercial vpn tool by AT&T Business. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise carriers need 6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) if your routing infrastructure must run across bare metal, VMs, and containers without ripping out legacy systems. The tool handles IPsec VPN, CGNAT, and L3/L4 filtering in a single software stack that deploys on x86 and ARM, which matters when your network spans incompatible hardware generations. Skip this if you're a cloud-native shop expecting container-first tooling; VSR is built for operators managing hybrid physical-virtual networks, not startups standardizing on Kubernetes alone.
Mid-market and enterprise networks built on AT&T's fiber or wireless backbone should use AT&T SD-WAN to consolidate connectivity and management into one vendor relationship; you'll eliminate the friction of managing separate transport contracts and the networking team won't need to maintain vendor relationships across multiple carriers. The service integrates directly with AT&T's dedicated internet, fiber, and wireless offerings, cutting deployment time and reducing configuration complexity at branch offices. Skip this if your WAN already spans multiple carriers or if you need independent SD-WAN control divorced from your transport provider, since lock-in to AT&T's infrastructure is the actual point of using this product.
Virtualized routing software suite for CSPs, MNOs, and enterprises
AT&T's SD-WAN service for enterprise network connectivity and management
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Common questions about comparing 6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) vs AT&T SD-WAN for your vpn needs.
6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR): Virtualized routing software suite for CSPs, MNOs, and enterprises. built by 6WIND. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include IP/MPLS routing, IPsec VPN, Carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT)..
AT&T SD-WAN: AT&T's SD-WAN service for enterprise network connectivity and management. built by AT&T Business. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Software-defined WAN connectivity, Multi-location network connectivity, Network traffic management..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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