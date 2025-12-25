Armour Communications Desktop

Startups and SMBs that need licensed endpoint encryption without infrastructure overhead should evaluate Armour Communications Desktop for its Windows 10 native deployment and trial-first purchasing model. The vendor's NIST CSF 2.0 coverage in Identity Management and Access Control reflects a deliberate focus on authentication enforcement rather than detection or response capabilities. Skip this if you're managing heterogeneous OS environments or expect deep integration with your existing EDR stack; this is a purpose-built communications client, not a platform play.