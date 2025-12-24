ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by ArmorCode. Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Ascent Solutions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders drowning in exposure alerts across 50+ disconnected tools will find immediate value in ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management because it actually reduces noise through intelligent correlation instead of just adding another dashboard. The platform ingests from 320+ tools and maps findings to business context through AI-guided remediation, which directly strengthens ID.AM and ID.RA coverage under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your team is still maturing risk assessment practices or lacks the cross-functional buy-in needed to operationalize business-aligned prioritization; ArmorCode assumes you're ready to act on what you surface.
Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise companies that need visibility into which exposures actually matter should prioritize Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management, which combines dark web monitoring and threat intelligence to surface risks in context rather than as an endless list. The dark web data feeds and MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping give you attack-relevant prioritization that most vulnerability scanners skip. This tool prioritizes the front half of your program, risk assessment and continuous monitoring per NIST CSF 2.0, so it's not the right fit if you need tight integration with your ticketing workflow or remediation orchestration; it's a strategic input layer, not an operational platform.
Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface
Managed CTEM service assessing security weaknesses & minimizing exposures
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Common questions about comparing ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management vs Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management for your exposure management needs.
ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management: Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface. built by ArmorCode. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Aggregation of exposure data from 320+ security and cloud tools, Unified visibility across applications, cloud, and identity systems, Business-aligned risk prioritization using multiple risk factors..
Ascent Continuous Threat Exposure Management: Managed CTEM service assessing security weaknesses & minimizing exposures. built by Ascent Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cyber Threat Intelligence as a Service (CTIaaS), MITRE ATT&CK heatmap mapping, Industry attack trend tracking..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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