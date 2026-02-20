A3Sec CTEM is a commercial exposure management tool by A3Sec. ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by ArmorCode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown assets and exposure backlogs will see immediate value in A3Sec CTEM's continuous discovery paired with automated attack simulation; it forces prioritization by actual exploitability rather than CVE noise. The vendor's coverage across NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and DE.CM reflects genuine strength in asset mapping and risk contextualization where most exposure tools leak. Skip this if your organization prioritizes incident response over exposure prevention or lacks the resources to act on continuous remediation workflows; A3Sec assumes you can operationalize findings at scale.
ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders drowning in exposure alerts across 50+ disconnected tools will find immediate value in ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management because it actually reduces noise through intelligent correlation instead of just adding another dashboard. The platform ingests from 320+ tools and maps findings to business context through AI-guided remediation, which directly strengthens ID.AM and ID.RA coverage under NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if your team is still maturing risk assessment practices or lacks the cross-functional buy-in needed to operationalize business-aligned prioritization; ArmorCode assumes you're ready to act on what you surface.
Managed CTEM service for continuous attack surface & threat exposure mgmt.
Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface
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Common questions about comparing A3Sec CTEM vs ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management for your exposure management needs.
A3Sec CTEM: Managed CTEM service for continuous attack surface & threat exposure mgmt. built by A3Sec. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and mapping, including unknown assets, with a dynamic inventory, Real-time visibility into all assets and their exposure levels, Automated attack simulations to validate vulnerability exploitability..
ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management: Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface. built by ArmorCode. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Aggregation of exposure data from 320+ security and cloud tools, Unified visibility across applications, cloud, and identity systems, Business-aligned risk prioritization using multiple risk factors..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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