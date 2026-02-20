A3Sec CTEM: Managed CTEM service for continuous attack surface & threat exposure mgmt. built by A3Sec. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and mapping, including unknown assets, with a dynamic inventory, Real-time visibility into all assets and their exposure levels, Automated attack simulations to validate vulnerability exploitability..

ArmorCode Unified Exposure Management: Platform for unified visibility & prioritization of exposures across attack surface. built by ArmorCode. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Aggregation of exposure data from 320+ security and cloud tools, Unified visibility across applications, cloud, and identity systems, Business-aligned risk prioritization using multiple risk factors..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.