Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Complete asset visibility across medical devices and IT/IoT systems, Asset location and patient proximity monitoring, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..

Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling: Active polling add-on for OT/IoT asset discovery and configuration data. built by Nozomi Networks. Core capabilities include Active polling of OT and IoT devices, Agentless asset discovery, Operating system and firmware detection..

Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.