Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security is a commercial medical device security tool by Armis. Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling is a commercial ot asset discovery tool by Nozomi Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best medical device security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security
Mid-market and enterprise healthcare security teams need medical device visibility that doesn't break clinical workflows, and Armis Centrix™ delivers this through agentless discovery and a Clinical Impact Score that prioritizes threats by patient safety risk rather than generic severity. The platform covers the full ID.AM to DE.AE arc (asset discovery through anomaly analysis) and handles the legacy device inventory that most hospitals refuse to upgrade, which is where 80 percent of the actual risk lives. Skip this if your organization runs primarily modern, patchable infrastructure; Centrix is purpose-built for the messy reality of connected anesthesia machines and decades-old imaging systems, not general IT asset management.
Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling
Mid-market and enterprise operations teams managing OT/IoT environments where passive discovery leaves blind spots will get the most from Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling; active polling finds non-communicating devices and firmware patch status that network traffic alone cannot surface. The tool integrates directly with Guardian's passive baseline, meaning you're adding surgical interrogation to existing visibility rather than bolting on another silo. Skip this if your OT footprint is small enough that passive discovery already covers your critical assets, or if you lack the network segmentation to safely execute active polling without production risk.
Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection
Active polling add-on for OT/IoT asset discovery and configuration data
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security vs Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling for your medical device security needs.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Complete asset visibility across medical devices and IT/IoT systems, Asset location and patient proximity monitoring, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..
Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling: Active polling add-on for OT/IoT asset discovery and configuration data. built by Nozomi Networks. Core capabilities include Active polling of OT and IoT devices, Agentless asset discovery, Operating system and firmware detection..
Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security differentiates with Complete asset visibility across medical devices and IT/IoT systems, Asset location and patient proximity monitoring, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization. Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling differentiates with Active polling of OT and IoT devices, Agentless asset discovery, Operating system and firmware detection.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security is developed by Armis. Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling is developed by Nozomi Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security and Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling serve similar Medical Device Security use cases: both cover IOT Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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