Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive non-invasive device monitoring, Medical device and IT asset discovery, Asset Intelligence Engine with global baseline comparison..

Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Complete asset visibility across medical devices and IT/IoT systems, Asset location and patient proximity monitoring, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..

Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.