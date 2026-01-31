Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security is a commercial medical device security tool by Armis. Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security is a commercial medical device security tool by Armis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best medical device security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security
Mid-market and enterprise healthcare security teams drowning in unmanaged medical device sprawl need Armis Centrix because it actually finds what you don't know is there, then tells you which devices actually matter for patient safety. Passive discovery across unagented devices combined with patient-centric risk prioritization covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM without requiring network cooperation or device access, which is critical when you're managing legacy ventilators and infusion pumps alongside IT assets. Skip this if your organization wants one platform handling both OT and IT vulnerabilities end-to-end; Centrix prioritizes visibility and continuous monitoring over remediation workflow integration, so you'll still need separate patch management for the devices it surfaces.
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security
Mid-market and enterprise healthcare security teams need medical device visibility that doesn't break clinical workflows, and Armis Centrix™ delivers this through agentless discovery and a Clinical Impact Score that prioritizes threats by patient safety risk rather than generic severity. The platform covers the full ID.AM to DE.AE arc (asset discovery through anomaly analysis) and handles the legacy device inventory that most hospitals refuse to upgrade, which is where 80 percent of the actual risk lives. Skip this if your organization runs primarily modern, patchable infrastructure; Centrix is purpose-built for the messy reality of connected anesthesia machines and decades-old imaging systems, not general IT asset management.
Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance
Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security vs Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security for your medical device security needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive non-invasive device monitoring, Medical device and IT asset discovery, Asset Intelligence Engine with global baseline comparison..
Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset visibility & protection. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Complete asset visibility across medical devices and IT/IoT systems, Asset location and patient proximity monitoring, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..
Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security differentiates with Passive non-invasive device monitoring, Medical device and IT asset discovery, Asset Intelligence Engine with global baseline comparison. Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security differentiates with Complete asset visibility across medical devices and IT/IoT systems, Asset location and patient proximity monitoring, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security is developed by Armis. Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security is developed by Armis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security and Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security serve similar Medical Device Security use cases: both are Medical Device Security tools, both cover Healthcare, IOT Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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