Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security: Medical device security platform for healthcare asset monitoring & compliance. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Passive non-invasive device monitoring, Medical device and IT asset discovery, Asset Intelligence Engine with global baseline comparison..

Nozomi Networks Nozomi Smart Polling: Active polling add-on for OT/IoT asset discovery and configuration data. built by Nozomi Networks. Core capabilities include Active polling of OT and IoT devices, Agentless asset discovery, Operating system and firmware detection..

Both serve the Medical Device Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.