Armis Centrix™ for VIPR: Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time medical device inventory and visibility, Vulnerability detection and deduplication, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..

ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System: Automated vuln mgmt platform for discovery, prioritization & remediation. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability discovery and asset consolidation, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization, Vulnerability data ingestion from external security tools..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.