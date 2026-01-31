Armis Centrix™ for VIPR is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Armis. ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Healthcare mid-market and enterprise teams that need vulnerability management tied directly to patient safety,not just IT risk,should run Armis Centrix for VIPR. Its Clinical Impact Score reorders remediation by actual clinical consequence rather than CVSS score alone, a distinction that matters when you have 10,000 medical devices and three remediation slots. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA solidly, with real-time device inventory and threat intelligence, though it leans toward asset visibility over response automation; this is a prioritization engine first, not a ticketing replacement. Wrong tool if your infrastructure team wants device management divorced from clinical context or needs deep integration with your existing vulnerability scanner output.
ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from multiple scanners will benefit most from ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System because it consolidates disparate tool outputs and actually prioritizes what matters through risk-based ranking rather than volume. The platform covers ID.AM through RS.MA across NIST CSF 2.0, which means it handles discovery, prioritization, remediation workflows, and revalidation in one place; most competitors force you to stitch those stages together manually. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 assets or lacks the ops maturity to sustain an SLA-driven remediation cadence; ASPIA assumes you have people and processes to keep up with escalations.
Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization
Automated vuln mgmt platform for discovery, prioritization & remediation
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR vs ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR: Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time medical device inventory and visibility, Vulnerability detection and deduplication, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..
ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System: Automated vuln mgmt platform for discovery, prioritization & remediation. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability discovery and asset consolidation, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization, Vulnerability data ingestion from external security tools..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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