A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service: Vulnerability scanning service for network and application-level assessments. built by A-LIGN. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network layer vulnerability scanning, Application level vulnerability scanning, Authenticated and unauthenticated scans..

ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System: Automated vuln mgmt platform for discovery, prioritization & remediation. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability discovery and asset consolidation, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization, Vulnerability data ingestion from external security tools..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.