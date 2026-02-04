360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.
ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability noise from multiple scanners will benefit most from ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System because it consolidates disparate tool outputs and actually prioritizes what matters through risk-based ranking rather than volume. The platform covers ID.AM through RS.MA across NIST CSF 2.0, which means it handles discovery, prioritization, remediation workflows, and revalidation in one place; most competitors force you to stitch those stages together manually. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 assets or lacks the ops maturity to sustain an SLA-driven remediation cadence; ASPIA assumes you have people and processes to keep up with escalations.
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
Automated vuln mgmt platform for discovery, prioritization & remediation
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 vs ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System for your vulnerability assessment needs.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..
ASPIA Automated Vulnerability Management System: Automated vuln mgmt platform for discovery, prioritization & remediation. built by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability discovery and asset consolidation, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization, Vulnerability data ingestion from external security tools..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox