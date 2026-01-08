A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by A-LIGN. Armis Centrix™ for VIPR is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Armis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure will value A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service for its ability to scan both on-premises and cloud environments in a single workflow without forcing tool consolidation. The service covers authenticated and unauthenticated scans across network and application layers with scheduled continuous monitoring, hitting both ID.RA and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need a platform that bundles remediation orchestration or threat intelligence; A-LIGN is assessment-focused, leaving remediation execution to your existing ticketing and patching systems.
Healthcare mid-market and enterprise teams that need vulnerability management tied directly to patient safety,not just IT risk,should run Armis Centrix for VIPR. Its Clinical Impact Score reorders remediation by actual clinical consequence rather than CVSS score alone, a distinction that matters when you have 10,000 medical devices and three remediation slots. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA solidly, with real-time device inventory and threat intelligence, though it leans toward asset visibility over response automation; this is a prioritization engine first, not a ticketing replacement. Wrong tool if your infrastructure team wants device management divorced from clinical context or needs deep integration with your existing vulnerability scanner output.
Vulnerability scanning service for network and application-level assessments
Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization
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Common questions about comparing A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service vs Armis Centrix™ for VIPR for your vulnerability assessment needs.
A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service: Vulnerability scanning service for network and application-level assessments. built by A-LIGN. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network layer vulnerability scanning, Application level vulnerability scanning, Authenticated and unauthenticated scans..
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR: Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time medical device inventory and visibility, Vulnerability detection and deduplication, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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