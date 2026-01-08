A-LIGN Vulnerability Assessment Service: Vulnerability scanning service for network and application-level assessments. built by A-LIGN. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network layer vulnerability scanning, Application level vulnerability scanning, Authenticated and unauthenticated scans..

Armis Centrix™ for VIPR: Healthcare-focused vuln mgmt platform for medical device security & risk prioritization. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time medical device inventory and visibility, Vulnerability detection and deduplication, Clinical Impact Score for patient safety prioritization..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.