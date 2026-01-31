Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

Bishop Fox Cosmos: Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing. built by Bishop Fox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring and reconnaissance, Automated exposure detection and analysis..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.