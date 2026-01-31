Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. Bishop Fox Cosmos is a commercial exposure management tool by Bishop Fox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in false positives from their ASM tools should pick Bishop Fox Cosmos for its human-driven triage layer; the platform combines automated surface discovery with expert penetration testing that filters noise and validates actual exploitability before it lands on your analyst's desk. The vendor's 379-person team includes active security researchers who run continuous reconnaissance and post-exploitation assessments, meaning you're not just getting alerts but prioritized, contextual findings. This isn't the tool for organizations that want fire-and-forget automation or need to scan internal applications; Cosmos is built for external-facing asset exposure and assumes you have budget for managed services embedded in the contract.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro vs Bishop Fox Cosmos for your exposure management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
Bishop Fox Cosmos: Managed continuous threat exposure mgmt platform with expert-driven testing. built by Bishop Fox. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External attack surface discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring and reconnaissance, Automated exposure detection and analysis..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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