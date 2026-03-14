Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Airrived. Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in CVSS noise will find real value in Airrived's AI agents that rank vulnerabilities by actual exploitability and network exposure rather than base scores alone. The platform ingests your firewall rules, network configs, and risk policies directly into its prioritization logic, then feeds remediation workflows into ServiceNow or Jira with the context your teams actually need to act fast. Skip this if your organization lacks the integration bandwidth to connect vulnerability scanners and network data sources, or if you're still hunting for a single tool to handle detection, response, and asset management in one place; Airrived is deliberately narrow and opinionated about exposure management.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management vs Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro for your exposure management needs.
Airrived Vulnerability and Exposure Management: AI-driven vuln prioritization platform using context-aware reasoning agents. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI agent-based vulnerability prioritization beyond CVSS scores, Exposure management via firewall rule and network configuration analysis, Organizational policy and risk-acceptance report ingestion for prioritization alignment..
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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