A3Sec CTEM is a commercial exposure management tool by A3Sec. Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro is a commercial exposure management tool by Armis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown assets and exposure backlogs will see immediate value in A3Sec CTEM's continuous discovery paired with automated attack simulation; it forces prioritization by actual exploitability rather than CVE noise. The vendor's coverage across NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and DE.CM reflects genuine strength in asset mapping and risk contextualization where most exposure tools leak. Skip this if your organization prioritizes incident response over exposure prevention or lacks the resources to act on continuous remediation workflows; A3Sec assumes you can operationalize findings at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in vulnerability alerts from disparate scanners will see the fastest ROI from Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro because it actually collapses finding duplication and groups fixes by root cause instead of just ranking risk scores. The AI-driven consolidation cuts alert volume hard while the end-to-end remediation workflows with ownership assignment force accountability downstream, a gap most exposure management tools leave unfilled. Skip this if your team wants a lightweight cloud-only scanner or needs forensic-grade incident analysis; Centrix™ is built for organizations that have detection figured out but remediation workflows that leak.
Managed CTEM service for continuous attack surface & threat exposure mgmt.
AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows
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Common questions about comparing A3Sec CTEM vs Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro for your exposure management needs.
A3Sec CTEM: Managed CTEM service for continuous attack surface & threat exposure mgmt. built by A3Sec. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and mapping, including unknown assets, with a dynamic inventory, Real-time visibility into all assets and their exposure levels, Automated attack simulations to validate vulnerability exploitability..
Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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