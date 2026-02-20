A3Sec CTEM: Managed CTEM service for continuous attack surface & threat exposure mgmt. built by A3Sec. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and mapping, including unknown assets, with a dynamic inventory, Real-time visibility into all assets and their exposure levels, Automated attack simulations to validate vulnerability exploitability..

Armis Centrix™ for VIPR Pro: AI-powered vuln mgmt platform for prioritization & remediation workflows. built by Armis. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Consolidation of security findings from multiple detection tools, AI-powered risk prioritization and assessment, Grouping of alerts by common fix to reduce volume..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.