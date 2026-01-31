Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..

JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control. built by JupiterOne. Core capabilities include Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.