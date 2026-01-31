Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by JupiterOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across cloud and on-premises infrastructure need JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management primarily for its data consolidation engine, which actually connects disparate asset inventories instead of just aggregating them. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA strongly, meaning you get usable asset context and risk scoring rather than raw lists. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on a cloud provider or runs entirely on legacy on-premises systems where asset discovery is still manual; JupiterOne assumes some baseline inventory maturity to work from.
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security vs JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control. built by JupiterOne. Core capabilities include Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security differentiates with Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management differentiates with Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is developed by JupiterOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security and JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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