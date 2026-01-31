Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..

JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control. built by JupiterOne. Core capabilities include Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.