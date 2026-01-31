Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by JupiterOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged and IoT asset blind spots will get the most from Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine; it tracks 5 billion assets globally and spots behavior anomalies that inventory tools simply miss. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis means you're catching compromised devices in real time, not weeks later during forensics. Skip this if your environment is mostly managed endpoints and you already have mature endpoint detection; Centrix is built for organizations where traditional asset discovery fails.
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across cloud and on-premises infrastructure need JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management primarily for its data consolidation engine, which actually connects disparate asset inventories instead of just aggregating them. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA strongly, meaning you get usable asset context and risk scoring rather than raw lists. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on a cloud provider or runs entirely on legacy on-premises systems where asset discovery is still manual; JupiterOne assumes some baseline inventory maturity to work from.
Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally
Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine vs JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control. built by JupiterOne. Core capabilities include Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine differentiates with Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management differentiates with Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is developed by Armis. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is developed by JupiterOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine and JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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