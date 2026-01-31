Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..

Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.