Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Armis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unmanaged and IoT asset blind spots will get the most from Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine; it tracks 5 billion assets globally and spots behavior anomalies that inventory tools simply miss. The platform's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis means you're catching compromised devices in real time, not weeks later during forensics. Skip this if your environment is mostly managed endpoints and you already have mature endpoint detection; Centrix is built for organizations where traditional asset discovery fails.
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented IT, OT, and IoT environments will get the most from Armis Centrix because it actually discovers and classifies devices that your existing CMDB misses, then feeds those findings into compliance workflows mapped to NIST, CIS, and NIS2. The platform scores across all five NIST CSF 2.0 domains, but its real strength is continuous monitoring and anomaly detection that catches undocumented assets before they become attack vectors. Pass on this if you're looking for incident response automation or SOAR integration; Centrix is pure visibility and hygiene, not remediation orchestration.
Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally
Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices
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Common questions about comparing Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine vs Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine: Cloud-based asset intelligence engine tracking billions of assets globally. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment..
Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security: Asset visibility and security platform for IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. built by Armis. Core capabilities include Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine differentiates with Cloud-based asset knowledge base tracking over 5 billion assets, Asset profiling with communication patterns and software inventory, Contextual asset behavior analysis based on environment. Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security differentiates with Asset discovery and classification across IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices, CMDB enrichment with real-time asset inventory, Attack surface monitoring with continuous visibility.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine is developed by Armis. Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security is developed by Armis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Armis Centrix™ Asset Intelligence Engine and Armis Centrix™ for Asset Management and Security serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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