Armadin AI Cybersecurity Platform: Autonomous AI platform that simulates multi-phase attack campaigns to find kill chains. built by Armadin. Core capabilities include Autonomous multi-phase attack campaign execution (Reconnaissance, Adaptive Scouting, Precision Strike), AI-driven adaptive probing that learns from each attempt in real time, Kill chain validation tied to specific objectives (domain compromise, ransomware, data exfiltration, etc.)..

FireCompass AI-powered Pen Testing: AI-powered automated pen testing & continuous red teaming platform. built by FireCompass. Core capabilities include Autonomous asset discovery using OSINT and active reconnaissance, Automated penetration testing for infrastructure, web applications, and APIs, Continuous automated red teaming (CART) with MITRE-aligned attack trees..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.