Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

FireCompass AI-powered Pen Testing: AI-powered automated pen testing & continuous red teaming platform. built by FireCompass. Core capabilities include Autonomous asset discovery using OSINT and active reconnaissance, Automated penetration testing for infrastructure, web applications, and APIs, Continuous automated red teaming (CART) with MITRE-aligned attack trees..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.