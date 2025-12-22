Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. FireCompass AI-powered Pen Testing is a commercial penetration testing tool by FireCompass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
FireCompass AI-powered Pen Testing
Security teams running lean with heavy third-party ecosystems should pick FireCompass AI-powered Pen Testing for its autonomous asset discovery and continuous red teaming without requiring constant manual scoping. The platform's shadow IT detection and daily delta reporting mean you catch new infrastructure vulnerabilities the day they appear, not months later in an annual pen test cycle. Skip this if your org needs a penetration testing vendor to also own your remediation workflow or if you prefer human-led assessments over AI-driven automation; FireCompass prioritizes attack surface coverage over guided remediation guidance.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
AI-powered automated pen testing & continuous red teaming platform
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Attack vs FireCompass AI-powered Pen Testing for your penetration testing needs.
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
FireCompass AI-powered Pen Testing: AI-powered automated pen testing & continuous red teaming platform. built by FireCompass. Core capabilities include Autonomous asset discovery using OSINT and active reconnaissance, Automated penetration testing for infrastructure, web applications, and APIs, Continuous automated red teaming (CART) with MITRE-aligned attack trees..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Attack differentiates with Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis. FireCompass AI-powered Pen Testing differentiates with Autonomous asset discovery using OSINT and active reconnaissance, Automated penetration testing for infrastructure, web applications, and APIs, Continuous automated red teaming (CART) with MITRE-aligned attack trees.
Aikido Attack is developed by Aikido Security. FireCompass AI-powered Pen Testing is developed by FireCompass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Attack and FireCompass AI-powered Pen Testing serve similar Penetration Testing use cases: both are Penetration Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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