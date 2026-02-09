Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..

FireCompass AI-powered Pen Testing: AI-powered automated pen testing & continuous red teaming platform. built by FireCompass. Core capabilities include Autonomous asset discovery using OSINT and active reconnaissance, Automated penetration testing for infrastructure, web applications, and APIs, Continuous automated red teaming (CART) with MITRE-aligned attack trees..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.