Ampcus Agentic AI: Autonomous AI system for continuous penetration testing and exploit validation. built by Ampcus. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface scanning, Autonomous exploit chain prioritization, Automated action chaining through recon, exploit, validate, and report phases..

FireCompass AI-powered Pen Testing: AI-powered automated pen testing & continuous red teaming platform. built by FireCompass. Core capabilities include Autonomous asset discovery using OSINT and active reconnaissance, Automated penetration testing for infrastructure, web applications, and APIs, Continuous automated red teaming (CART) with MITRE-aligned attack trees..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.