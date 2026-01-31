Ampcus Agentic AI: Autonomous AI system for continuous penetration testing and exploit validation. built by Ampcus. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface scanning, Autonomous exploit chain prioritization, Automated action chaining through recon, exploit, validate, and report phases..

Armadin AI Cybersecurity Platform: Autonomous AI platform that simulates multi-phase attack campaigns to find kill chains. built by Armadin. Core capabilities include Autonomous multi-phase attack campaign execution (Reconnaissance, Adaptive Scouting, Precision Strike), AI-driven adaptive probing that learns from each attempt in real time, Kill chain validation tied to specific objectives (domain compromise, ransomware, data exfiltration, etc.)..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.