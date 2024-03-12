Mobile security teams responsible for vetting Android applications internally will get the most from Argus-SAF because it's free and requires no vendor lock-in for basic static analysis workflows. The framework surfaces control flow and data flow issues that catch real Android-specific vulnerabilities like insecure intent filters and hardcoded credentials before apps reach production. Skip this if your team needs automated remediation guidance or integration with CI/CD pipelines; Argus-SAF is a analysis engine, not an enforcement tool.

@hapi/bourne

Application teams shipping Node.js services should adopt @hapi/bourne if prototype poisoning is a real threat vector in your threat model and you want to stop it at the parsing layer rather than downstream. It's a zero-dependency JSON.parse() replacement with 179 GitHub stars and active maintenance, meaning the protection logic stays current as attack techniques evolve. Skip this if your security strategy already relies on input validation and object freezing patterns upstream; @hapi/bourne adds overhead for a problem you may have already solved.