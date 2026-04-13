Adronite is a commercial static application security testing tool by Adronite. @hapi/bourne is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Application teams shipping Node.js services should adopt @hapi/bourne if prototype poisoning is a real threat vector in your threat model and you want to stop it at the parsing layer rather than downstream. It's a zero-dependency JSON.parse() replacement with 179 GitHub stars and active maintenance, meaning the protection logic stays current as attack techniques evolve. Skip this if your security strategy already relies on input validation and object freezing patterns upstream; @hapi/bourne adds overhead for a problem you may have already solved.
AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis.
JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection.
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Common questions about comparing Adronite vs @hapi/bourne for your static application security testing needs.
Adronite: AI-powered secure code platform for vulnerability detection & codebase analysis. built by Adronite. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered vulnerability and risk detection, Natural language codebase querying, Interactive architecture maps and graph visualization..
@hapi/bourne: JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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