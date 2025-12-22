Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Argus-SAF is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Mobile security teams responsible for vetting Android applications internally will get the most from Argus-SAF because it's free and requires no vendor lock-in for basic static analysis workflows. The framework surfaces control flow and data flow issues that catch real Android-specific vulnerabilities like insecure intent filters and hardcoded credentials before apps reach production. Skip this if your team needs automated remediation guidance or integration with CI/CD pipelines; Argus-SAF is a analysis engine, not an enforcement tool.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs Argus-SAF for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
Argus-SAF: Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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