Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. @hapi/bourne is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Application teams shipping Node.js services should adopt @hapi/bourne if prototype poisoning is a real threat vector in your threat model and you want to stop it at the parsing layer rather than downstream. It's a zero-dependency JSON.parse() replacement with 179 GitHub stars and active maintenance, meaning the protection logic stays current as attack techniques evolve. Skip this if your security strategy already relies on input validation and object freezing patterns upstream; @hapi/bourne adds overhead for a problem you may have already solved.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs @hapi/bourne for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
@hapi/bourne: JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox