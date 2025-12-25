Mid-market and enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security for its 24x7 managed detection model; you're not buying an EDR tool, you're outsourcing threat hunting to security experts who deliver concierge-level response. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and built-in MDR integration mean your team gets incident investigation and mitigation handled by Arctic Wolf's analysts, not left to you. Skip this if you need fine-grained endpoint controls or plan to keep detection and response entirely in-house; Aurora assumes you want the vendor shouldering investigation work.

Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™

SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated incident response staff should pick Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™ for its behavior-based detection that stops attacks automatically rather than just flagging them. The tool covers four critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection and response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident mitigation. Skip this if your organization needs forensics-first investigation workflows or has the headcount to manually validate and remediate threats; the proactive automation here trades investigative depth for speed and doesn't compensate for thin security operations.