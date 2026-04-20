1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..

Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security: AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.