1stProtect.ai is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by 1stProtect.ai. Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams without dedicated SOC staff should pick Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security for its 24x7 managed detection model; you're not buying an EDR tool, you're outsourcing threat hunting to security experts who deliver concierge-level response. The $3M Security Operations Warranty and built-in MDR integration mean your team gets incident investigation and mitigation handled by Arctic Wolf's analysts, not left to you. Skip this if you need fine-grained endpoint controls or plan to keep detection and response entirely in-house; Aurora assumes you want the vendor shouldering investigation work.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security for your endpoint detection and response needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security: AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat prevention, Endpoint threat detection, Endpoint threat response..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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