Archer Third-Party Risk Management: Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Third-party relationship catalog with contract documentation, Third-party risk assessment execution and analysis, Performance metrics and SLA tracking..

BLINDSPOT: Risk intelligence platform for supply chain cyber risk assessment & monitoring. built by PRODAFT. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Predictive threat intelligence through adversary movement analysis, Real-time infection detection, Supply chain risk monitoring for third-party and fourth-party vendors..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.