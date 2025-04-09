3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Archer Third-Party Risk Management is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Archer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Archer Third-Party Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling vendor ecosystems will get the most from Archer Third-Party Risk Management because it connects vendor risk assessment to SLA tracking and contract documentation in one system, eliminating the spreadsheet sprawl that kills visibility. The platform covers GV.SC and ID.RA functions required for mature supply chain risk programs, and the built-in vendor collaboration portal reduces back-and-forth friction during assessments. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 20 active vendors or needs lightweight compliance questionnaire automation; Archer's strength is managing complexity across large, interconnected third-party relationships where contract terms and performance metrics feed directly into risk decisions.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Archer Third-Party Risk Management for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. headquartered in Netherlands. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Archer Third-Party Risk Management: Platform for managing vendor risk across third-party relationships. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Third-party relationship catalog with contract documentation, Third-party risk assessment execution and analysis, Performance metrics and SLA tracking..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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