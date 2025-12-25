Archer AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing AI risks and regulatory compliance. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized AI inventory management, EU AI Act compliance alignment, AI risk assessment capabilities..

Asimily Governance, Risk, and Compliance: GRC platform for IoT, OT, and IoMT device security and compliance management. built by Asimily. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Device inventory for IoT, OT, and IoMT, Risk modeling and safe device configuration database, Configuration Control with device state snapshots..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.