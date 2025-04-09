6clicks GRC: AI-powered GRC platform for risk, compliance, audit, and vendor management. built by 6clicks. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include IT and enterprise risk management with risk registers and automation, Security compliance with multi-framework alignment and control monitoring, Audit and assessment functionality with templates and bulk actions..

Archer AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing AI risks and regulatory compliance. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized AI inventory management, EU AI Act compliance alignment, AI risk assessment capabilities..

Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.