Acuity Risk Management STREAM® is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Acuity Risk Management. Archer AI Governance is a commercial governance risk and compliance platforms tool by Archer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best governance risk and compliance platforms fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in compliance checkbox work should seriously consider Acuity Risk Management STREAM® because it actually automates evidence collection across 50+ frameworks instead of just templating them. The platform covers 8 of 8 NIST CSF 2.0 Govern function areas, including the often-neglected supply chain risk management piece, and its continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations means you stop running manual audit prep sprints every quarter. Skip this if your organization has zero appetite for configuration work; the no-code flexibility that makes STREAM adaptable to your specific regulatory mix requires someone to actually do that adaptation.
Security and compliance teams responsible for AI risk across SMB to enterprise environments should pick Archer AI Governance for its EU AI Act alignment and centralized inventory that actually maps to regulatory obligations rather than generic frameworks. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions with particular strength in organizational context and risk assessment, meaning you're building governance on documented priorities and stakeholder expectations instead of guessing. Skip this if your AI footprint is still exploratory or if you need real-time model monitoring in production; Archer is built for documented governance programs, not continuous runtime inference oversight.
Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring
AI governance platform for managing AI risks and regulatory compliance
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Common questions about comparing Acuity Risk Management STREAM® vs Archer AI Governance for your governance risk and compliance platforms needs.
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®: Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring. built by Acuity Risk Management. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Cyber risk governance, risk management, and compliance in unified platform, Compliance automation for ISO 27001, ISO 42001, DORA, NIS2 and 50+ frameworks, Continuous controls monitoring with security tool integrations..
Archer AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing AI risks and regulatory compliance. built by Archer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized AI inventory management, EU AI Act compliance alignment, AI risk assessment capabilities..
Both serve the Governance Risk and Compliance Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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