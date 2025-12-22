Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security: K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Dynamic risk visualization and prioritization for K8s clusters, Workload admission control using OPA and custom Rego rules..

Buildah: Buildah is a command-line tool for building and managing container images in OCI and Docker formats without requiring a running daemon..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.