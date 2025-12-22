Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security is a commercial container security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Buildah is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams building container images in air-gapped or daemon-constrained environments need Buildah because it eliminates the Docker daemon dependency that creates both operational friction and a persistent privileged process. With 8,671 GitHub stars and adoption across Red Hat's ecosystem, it's proven at scale for rootless builds and OCI compliance. Skip this if your team is standardized on Docker Desktop and wants a single tool for both image building and local testing; Buildah excels at the build step but won't replace your container runtime.
K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control
Buildah is a command-line tool for building and managing container images in OCI and Docker formats without requiring a running daemon.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security vs Buildah for your container security needs.
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security: K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Dynamic risk visualization and prioritization for K8s clusters, Workload admission control using OPA and custom Rego rules..
Buildah: Buildah is a command-line tool for building and managing container images in OCI and Docker formats without requiring a running daemon..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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