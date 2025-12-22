Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..

Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security: K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Dynamic risk visualization and prioritization for K8s clusters, Workload admission control using OPA and custom Rego rules..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.