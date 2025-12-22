Aikido Container Image Scanning is a commercial container security tool by Aikido Security. Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security is a commercial container security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Container Image Scanning
Teams shipping containers at scale across multiple registries need Aikido Container Image Scanning because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by actually determining which CVEs can execute in your environment, not just flagging every known vulnerability. The tool scans Kubernetes workloads directly and integrates with 12 major registries including ECR, GCR, and Artifactory, with AutoFix generating pull requests to patch real risks automatically. Skip this if your organization runs fewer than 50 container images monthly or needs runtime threat detection alongside build-time scanning; Aikido stops at the image layer and doesn't monitor what happens after deployment.
Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection
K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Container Image Scanning vs Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security for your container security needs.
Aikido Container Image Scanning: Container image scanning tool for Kubernetes & Docker with CVE detection. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include CVE detection in container images, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability triaging and deduplication..
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security: K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Dynamic risk visualization and prioritization for K8s clusters, Workload admission control using OPA and custom Rego rules..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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