AI EdgeLabs Kubernetes & Container Security: AI-powered Kubernetes & container security with eBPF runtime monitoring. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include eBPF-based continuous runtime security monitoring, Container image scanning and drift prevention, Automated threat response (process kill, container isolation, firewall rules)..

Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security: K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Dynamic risk visualization and prioritization for K8s clusters, Workload admission control using OPA and custom Rego rules..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.