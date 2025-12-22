Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security: K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Dynamic risk visualization and prioritization for K8s clusters, Workload admission control using OPA and custom Rego rules..

Bane: Bane is an automated AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers that simplifies the creation of security policies with file globbing support and Docker integration..

Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.