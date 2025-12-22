Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security is a commercial container security tool by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. Bane is a free container security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best container security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Docker environments who need AppArmor policies without writing them from scratch will find Bane eliminates the manual policy creation bottleneck through automated profile generation and native Docker integration. The free pricing and 1,224 GitHub stars indicate solid adoption among practitioners who value simplicity over the policy fine-tuning that commercial tools offer. Skip this if your containers run on Kubernetes or you need cross-platform enforcement beyond AppArmor; Bane is purpose-built for Docker and Linux systems only.
K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control
Bane is an automated AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers that simplifies the creation of security policies with file globbing support and Docker integration.
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Common questions about comparing Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security vs Bane for your container security needs.
Aqua Security Holistic Kubernetes Security: K8s security platform with KSPM, runtime protection, and admission control. built by Aqua Security Software Ltd.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Kubernetes Security Posture Management (KSPM), Dynamic risk visualization and prioritization for K8s clusters, Workload admission control using OPA and custom Rego rules..
Bane: Bane is an automated AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers that simplifies the creation of security policies with file globbing support and Docker integration..
Both serve the Container Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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