AppGate High Performance ZTNA is a commercial zero trust network access tool by AppGate. AWS Verified Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPN with direct-routed ZTNA will value AppGate High Performance for its infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, which eliminates the attack surface VPN leaves open by default. The API-first framework and support for hybrid and distributed environments mean you're not locked into a single deployment model as your infrastructure evolves. Skip this if you need a lightweight, agent-minimal solution for small teams; AppGate's architecture demands operational overhead and strong identity infrastructure to justify the complexity.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPNs with zero trust should start with AWS Verified Access if your apps already live in AWS; it eliminates the networking friction that kills zero trust rollouts at other vendors, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the identity and device posture checks actually work. The catch is real: this tool prioritizes continuous access validation over threat detection and response, so pair it with a separate detection layer rather than expecting it to catch compromised devices mid-session.
Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control
AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN.
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Common questions about comparing AppGate High Performance ZTNA vs AWS Verified Access for your zero trust network access needs.
AppGate High Performance ZTNA: Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control. built by AppGate. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Direct-routed architecture for point-to-point access, Infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, Granular access control at application and resource level..
AWS Verified Access: AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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