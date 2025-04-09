AppGate High Performance ZTNA: Direct-routed ZTNA solution for enterprise secure access control. built by AppGate. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Direct-routed architecture for point-to-point access, Infrastructure cloaking until trust validation, Granular access control at application and resource level..

AWS Verified Access: AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.