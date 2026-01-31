1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..

AWS Verified Access: AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.