1Password Device Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by 1Password. AWS Verified Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams enforcing zero trust without a full-scale identity fabric will get real value from 1Password Device Trust because it catches device posture drift before access happens, not after breach. The 100+ built-in security checks and custom policy editor let you enforce standards that actually match your risk appetite instead of accepting vendor defaults. Skip this if you're already deep in a Okta or Azure AD conditional access setup; you'll be duplicating work rather than filling a gap.
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing VPNs with zero trust should start with AWS Verified Access if your apps already live in AWS; it eliminates the networking friction that kills zero trust rollouts at other vendors, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the identity and device posture checks actually work. The catch is real: this tool prioritizes continuous access validation over threat detection and response, so pair it with a separate detection layer rather than expecting it to catch compromised devices mid-session.
Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control
AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN.
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Common questions about comparing 1Password Device Trust vs AWS Verified Access for your zero trust network access needs.
1Password Device Trust: Device trust verification platform for Zero Trust access control. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Real-time device health and posture verification, Cross-platform support for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, and Android, Library of 100+ security policy checks..
AWS Verified Access: AWS Verified Access is a zero trust security service that provides secure application access based on user identity and device security posture without requiring a VPN. built by Amazon Web Services, Inc.. headquartered in United States..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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