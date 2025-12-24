Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Apiiro SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Apiiro. bundler-audit is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in false positives from generic SCA tools should pick Apiiro SCA for its risk-based prioritization that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The Risk Graph assessment goes beyond CVSS by layering code usage context and internet exposure, cutting triage time by forcing you to fix what matters first. Skip this if your organization needs lightweight compliance scanning without code analysis; Apiiro's depth demands engineering buy-in and won't appeal to teams looking for a checkbox solution.
Ruby teams managing dependencies at any scale should reach for bundler-audit first; it's the only tool that ties directly to bundler's native dependency tree, catching vulnerable gems that SCA tools miss because they don't understand Ruby's resolution logic. Free and 2,740 GitHub stars means it's already in production at companies like GitHub itself, eliminating the vendor risk tax. Skip this if you need source code vulnerability scanning or license compliance in the same tool; bundler-audit does patch verification only, and does it better than bolting a generic SCA scanner onto Ruby projects.
Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security
Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.
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Common questions about comparing Apiiro SCA vs bundler-audit for your software composition analysis needs.
Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..
bundler-audit: Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Apiiro SCA is developed by Apiiro. bundler-audit is open-source with 2,740 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Apiiro SCA and bundler-audit serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Key differences: Apiiro SCA is Commercial while bundler-audit is Free, bundler-audit is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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