Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Apiiro SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Apiiro. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in false positives from generic SCA tools should pick Apiiro SCA for its risk-based prioritization that actually separates exploitable vulnerabilities from noise. The Risk Graph assessment goes beyond CVSS by layering code usage context and internet exposure, cutting triage time by forcing you to fix what matters first. Skip this if your organization needs lightweight compliance scanning without code analysis; Apiiro's depth demands engineering buy-in and won't appeal to teams looking for a checkbox solution.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Apiiro SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Apiiro SCA: Risk-based SCA with deep code analysis and runtime context for OSS security. built by Apiiro. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. Apiiro SCA differentiates with Dependency scanning to leaf node including sub-dependencies, Risk-based vulnerability prioritization using Risk Graph, Context analysis for internet exposure and code usage.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Apiiro SCA is developed by Apiiro. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Apiiro SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, License Compliance, Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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