Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. bundler-audit is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Composition Analysis
Development teams shipping code fast need Aikido Software Composition Analysis because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by orders of magnitude, letting you fix what actually matters instead of drowning in noise. The tool catches silently patched vulnerabilities and malware in npm packages that standard SCA misses, and automated pull request remediation means your engineers spend minutes on fixes, not hours on triage. Skip this if your organization needs CSPM or infrastructure scanning; Aikido stays disciplined in the SCA lane and doesn't pretend to do everything.
Ruby teams managing dependencies at any scale should reach for bundler-audit first; it's the only tool that ties directly to bundler's native dependency tree, catching vulnerable gems that SCA tools miss because they don't understand Ruby's resolution logic. Free and 2,740 GitHub stars means it's already in production at companies like GitHub itself, eliminating the vendor risk tax. Skip this if you need source code vulnerability scanning or license compliance in the same tool; bundler-audit does patch verification only, and does it better than bolting a generic SCA scanner onto Ruby projects.
SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware
Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Composition Analysis vs bundler-audit for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..
bundler-audit: Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is developed by Aikido Security. bundler-audit is open-source with 2,740 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis and bundler-audit serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Key differences: Aikido Software Composition Analysis is Commercial while bundler-audit is Free, bundler-audit is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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