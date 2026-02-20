Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. bundler-audit is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
Ruby teams managing dependencies at any scale should reach for bundler-audit first; it's the only tool that ties directly to bundler's native dependency tree, catching vulnerable gems that SCA tools miss because they don't understand Ruby's resolution logic. Free and 2,740 GitHub stars means it's already in production at companies like GitHub itself, eliminating the vendor risk tax. Skip this if you need source code vulnerability scanning or license compliance in the same tool; bundler-audit does patch verification only, and does it better than bolting a generic SCA scanner onto Ruby projects.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs bundler-audit for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
bundler-audit: Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. bundler-audit is open-source with 2,740 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and bundler-audit serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Key differences: aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is Commercial while bundler-audit is Free, bundler-audit is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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