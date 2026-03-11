Aona AI: Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance. built by Aona AI. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions..

Enkrypt AI Policy Engine: Converts AI governance policies and regulations into enforceable controls. built by Enkrypt AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Natural language policy to control conversion, PDF regulation ingestion and parsing, Clause-level traceability to source documents..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.