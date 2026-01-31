Accorian Securing AI: AI security advisory and assessment services for secure AI deployment. built by Accorian. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include HITRUST AI Risk Management Framework readiness and certification services, NIST AI Risk Management Framework alignment and implementation, ISO 42001 AI management systems certification support..

Aona AI: Platform for Shadow AI detection, AI guardrails, and workforce AI governance. built by Aona AI. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Unified AI usage dashboard aggregating data from 5,000+ AI tools, Shadow AI detection for unauthorized AI tool usage, Real-time AI safety guardrails with block, redact, and monitor actions..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.