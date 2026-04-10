AnySecura: Enterprise DLP, endpoint security & user activity monitoring platform. built by AnySecura. Core capabilities include Data Loss Prevention (DLP) via email, USB, and cloud storage, Endpoint device control (USB, Bluetooth, printers), User activity and application usage monitoring..

BetterCloud File Governance: File governance & access control automation for Google Workspace environments. built by BetterCloud. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Bulk file cleanup and unsharing from shared drives, Block sharing with private emails and compromised domains, Automated policy enforcement workflows..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.