AnySecura is a commercial data loss prevention tool by AnySecura. BetterCloud File Governance is a commercial data loss prevention tool by BetterCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing Google Workspace who need automated enforcement of file-sharing policies without manual intervention should start with BetterCloud File Governance. The tool excels at bulk remediation of overshared files and external sharing blocks, reducing the manual work that makes data governance programs fail at scale. This is a Google Workspace-specific play; if your organization runs primarily on Microsoft 365 or has hybrid cloud storage, the value proposition shrinks considerably.
Enterprise DLP, endpoint security & user activity monitoring platform.
File governance & access control automation for Google Workspace environments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AnySecura vs BetterCloud File Governance for your data loss prevention needs.
AnySecura: Enterprise DLP, endpoint security & user activity monitoring platform. built by AnySecura. Core capabilities include Data Loss Prevention (DLP) via email, USB, and cloud storage, Endpoint device control (USB, Bluetooth, printers), User activity and application usage monitoring..
BetterCloud File Governance: File governance & access control automation for Google Workspace environments. built by BetterCloud. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Bulk file cleanup and unsharing from shared drives, Block sharing with private emails and compromised domains, Automated policy enforcement workflows..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox