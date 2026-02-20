689Cloud SecureDrive is a commercial data loss prevention tool by 689Cloud. BetterCloud File Governance is a commercial data loss prevention tool by BetterCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping sensitive documents outside the firewall need 689Cloud SecureDrive for post-download revocation; it kills access to files already on someone's laptop, which standard cloud sharing cannot do. The platform maps cleanly to NIST PR.DS and PR.AA, with document-level tracking and role-based permissions that satisfy audit trails without requiring IT to babysit every share. Skip this if your primary concern is detecting exfiltration rather than preventing it; 689Cloud assumes the adversary already has the file and focuses on neutralizing its value instead.
Teams managing Google Workspace who need automated enforcement of file-sharing policies without manual intervention should start with BetterCloud File Governance. The tool excels at bulk remediation of overshared files and external sharing blocks, reducing the manual work that makes data governance programs fail at scale. This is a Google Workspace-specific play; if your organization runs primarily on Microsoft 365 or has hybrid cloud storage, the value proposition shrinks considerably.
Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security.
File governance & access control automation for Google Workspace environments
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureDrive vs BetterCloud File Governance for your data loss prevention needs.
689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..
BetterCloud File Governance: File governance & access control automation for Google Workspace environments. built by BetterCloud. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Bulk file cleanup and unsharing from shared drives, Block sharing with private emails and compromised domains, Automated policy enforcement workflows..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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