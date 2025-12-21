Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

AnySecura: Enterprise DLP, endpoint security & user activity monitoring platform. built by AnySecura. Core capabilities include Data Loss Prevention (DLP) via email, USB, and cloud storage, Endpoint device control (USB, Bluetooth, printers), User activity and application usage monitoring..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.