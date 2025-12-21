Acronis DeviceLock DLP is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Acronis International GmbH. BetterCloud File Governance is a commercial data loss prevention tool by BetterCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams with virtualized workforces will find the most value in Acronis DeviceLock DLP, which handles endpoint DLP across RDS, Citrix, and VMware environments without requiring separate agents per platform. The combination of USB blocking, application-level controls, and native Active Directory integration means enforcement works immediately after Group Policy deployment. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on cloud-native infrastructure or needs behavioral analytics; DeviceLock's strength is prevention through rigid policy, not detection of anomalous user activity, which leaves the ID.RA risk assessment piece incomplete without external SIEM correlation.
Teams managing Google Workspace who need automated enforcement of file-sharing policies without manual intervention should start with BetterCloud File Governance. The tool excels at bulk remediation of overshared files and external sharing blocks, reducing the manual work that makes data governance programs fail at scale. This is a Google Workspace-specific play; if your organization runs primarily on Microsoft 365 or has hybrid cloud storage, the value proposition shrinks considerably.
Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data
File governance & access control automation for Google Workspace environments
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Common questions about comparing Acronis DeviceLock DLP vs BetterCloud File Governance for your data loss prevention needs.
Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..
BetterCloud File Governance: File governance & access control automation for Google Workspace environments. built by BetterCloud. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Bulk file cleanup and unsharing from shared drives, Block sharing with private emails and compromised domains, Automated policy enforcement workflows..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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