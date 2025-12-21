Acronis DeviceLock DLP: Endpoint DLP solution for discovering, protecting, and monitoring sensitive data. built by Acronis International GmbH. headquartered in Switzerland. Core capabilities include Endpoint data loss prevention controls, USB device control and allowlisting, Network protocol and application controls..

BetterCloud File Governance: File governance & access control automation for Google Workspace environments. built by BetterCloud. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Bulk file cleanup and unsharing from shared drives, Block sharing with private emails and compromised domains, Automated policy enforcement workflows..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.