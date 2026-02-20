689Cloud SecureDrive: Cloud file sharing platform with built-in IRM for enterprise doc security. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include Built-in Information Rights Management (IRM), Remote access revocation (including post-download), Copy protection and screen capture blocking for Microsoft Office documents..

AnySecura: Enterprise DLP, endpoint security & user activity monitoring platform. built by AnySecura. Core capabilities include Data Loss Prevention (DLP) via email, USB, and cloud storage, Endpoint device control (USB, Bluetooth, printers), User activity and application usage monitoring..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.